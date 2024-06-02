Twitter
Bollywood

Preity Zinta calls this movie 'toughest film' of her career; it's not Dil Se, Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Lakshya

Preity Zinta, who will soon make her comeback revealed the 'toughest film' of her career, and it's not what you think.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

Preity Zinta calls this movie 'toughest film' of her career; it's not Dil Se, Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Lakshya
Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta, who will be making her acting comeback with Lahore 1947, revealed the toughest film of her career. The actress made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se (1998), and she has been part of several blockbusters, including Soldier, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Veer-Zaara. Preity also left a solid impression with her performance in films such as Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, and Salaam Namaste. 

Recently, the actress wrapped Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Lahore 1947, and called it the 'toughest film' she has worked on. Preity wrapped Lahore 1947 and shared a short reel giving a sneak peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media. 

Preity Zinta on Lahore 1947

Sharing the reel on her Instagram, Preity wrote, "It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 & I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji, Santosh Sivan & AR Rehman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

For the unversed, with Lahore 1947, Preity Zinta would mark her comeback in films after seven years. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this project marks a significant milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

