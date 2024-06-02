Twitter
Bomb threat note forces Vistara flight from Paris to make emergency landing at Mumbai airport

"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris got a bomb threat after which a full emergency was announced at the Mumbai airport before it reached there.

The flight landed at 10:19 am on Sunday.

As per Vistara, “Flight UK 024 from Paris’ Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a handwritten note on an air sickness bag threatening a bomb.” 

Following this, full emergency was declared at 10:08 am, as per the source, who added that the flight landed at 10:19 am.

"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.

Vistara in a statement confirmed that "a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024." Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
