BB OTT 2: Jad Hadid mercilessly trolled for calling Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser' following their kiss on show

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid kissing on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Bigg Boss' tasks aren't easy, and it takes a lot to fulfil his expectations. However, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid took the challenge of protecting their team from defeat, and they ended up smooching to win BB's task.

On Thursday, the taskmaster announced a new task, dividing the house into two teams, Team A and Team B. Each team have to give difficult tasks to the other team members, and they have to make sure that the other team members failed in the dare given to them. Team A consists of Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, and Bebika Dhurve. Team B has Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar. Team A asked Akanksha and Jad to kiss, and they thought that they will refuse. However, all housemates got stunned when Akanksha and Jad locked lips for a couple of seconds and completed the dare.

Such a disgusting person is Jad hadid. After this, he is saying “Bro, Akanksha is a bad kisser.” to Avinash and they're laughing. Only Pooja Bhatt took stand for his comment. Have some shame Jad. https://t.co/k9On8SWtbX — BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) June 29, 2023

Soon after their kiss, Jad was captured on live feed camera mocking Akanksha's kissing skills, and even called her 'bad kisser'. The video from BB house went viral in no time, and furious netizens trolled Jad for mocking Puri. An internet user wrote, "Tharki insaan hai ye Jad line mar ta rehta hai and ofcourse she's uncomfortable so wasn't into it just did for dare sake. Muhn pe acha bolkr peeche burai kar rha Ye tharki." Another netizen wrote, "Jad is bad kisser..not Akansha. muhh dhokr aata pehle." An internet user wrote, "I hate Jad. He's the biggest hypocrite!" Another internet user wrote, "And he's telling Akanksha again and again that she's a good kisser. Bro should end that moment now why continue this topic? Shameful."

After the competition of task, Jad said that he had a French kiss after 15 years, and he was trying to justify himself by saying that Akanksha was not a bad kisser, but he couldn't understand at the moment. As far as nominations are concerned, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri are nominated for this week's eviction