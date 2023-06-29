Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

BB OTT 2: Jad Hadid mercilessly trolled for calling Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser' following their kiss on show

As Jad Hadid joked about Akanksha Puri's kissing skills, netizens got miffed, and they trolled the model.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

BB OTT 2: Jad Hadid mercilessly trolled for calling Akanksha Puri 'bad kisser' following their kiss on show
Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid kissing on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Bigg Boss' tasks aren't easy, and it takes a lot to fulfil his expectations. However, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid took the challenge of protecting their team from defeat, and they ended up smooching to win BB's task. 

On Thursday, the taskmaster announced a new task, dividing the house into two teams, Team A and Team B. Each team have to give difficult tasks to the other team members, and they have to make sure that the other team members failed in the dare given to them. Team A consists of Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, and Bebika Dhurve. Team B has Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar. Team A asked Akanksha and Jad to kiss, and they thought that they will refuse. However, all housemates got stunned when Akanksha and Jad locked lips for a couple of seconds and completed the dare. 

Watch the video

Soon after their kiss, Jad was captured on live feed camera mocking Akanksha's kissing skills, and even called her 'bad kisser'. The video from BB house went viral in no time, and furious netizens trolled Jad for mocking Puri. An internet user wrote, "Tharki insaan hai ye Jad line mar ta rehta hai and ofcourse she's uncomfortable so wasn't into it just did for dare sake. Muhn pe acha bolkr peeche burai kar rha Ye tharki." Another netizen wrote, "Jad is bad kisser..not Akansha. muhh dhokr aata pehle." An internet user wrote, "I hate Jad. He's the biggest hypocrite!" Another internet user wrote, "And he's telling Akanksha again and again that she's a good kisser. Bro should end that moment now why continue this topic? Shameful." 

After the competition of task, Jad said that he had a French kiss after 15 years, and he was trying to justify himself by saying that Akanksha was not a bad kisser, but he couldn't understand at the moment. As far as nominations are concerned, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri are nominated for this week's eviction 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple likely to launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.