Headlines

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

HomeTechnology

Technology

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

To help you out, here is the Wordle 772 answer for July 31.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 772 answer for July 31.

Wordle 772 answer for July 31

The answer of Wordle 772 for July 31 is STYLE. Style is the way that something is done, built, etc.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

This 41-year-old is New Delhi's richest woman, leads Rs 300000 crore company, her net worth is...

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your besties

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE