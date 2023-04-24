Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 12,700 after Rs 31,200 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. It offers powerful specifications when it comes to other sub Rs 15,000 smartphones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 12,700 after Rs 31,200 discount in Flipkart sale, check details
Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 was the last of its kind flagship Apple iPhone model with curved edges and it is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 11 may be old when compared to Apple iPhone 14 but it is still a decent buy if you are looking for a smartphone with powerful features in the budget segment. Although Apple’s new official stores in India may not be selling the Apple iPhone 11, it is still available on ecommerce platforms and that too at lowest ever prices. The Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. The Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company last year as it was eating up the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G. Apple iPhone is currently available at just Rs 12,700 after Rs 31,200 discount in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. It offers powerful specifications when it comes to other sub Rs 15,000 smartphones. The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front. 

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 2,901. In addition to that, buyers can get a 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 38,950. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 26,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 is available at just Rs 12,700 after Rs 31,200 discount in the Flipkart sale.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
From Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji's sarees, to Rang De Basanti, Gerua; Here's how much Bollywood loves orange
From Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi to Mustafizur Rahman: Cricketers who married their cousins, relatives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 674 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.