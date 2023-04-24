Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 12,700 after Rs 31,200 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 was the last of its kind flagship Apple iPhone model with curved edges and it is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 11 may be old when compared to Apple iPhone 14 but it is still a decent buy if you are looking for a smartphone with powerful features in the budget segment. Although Apple’s new official stores in India may not be selling the Apple iPhone 11, it is still available on ecommerce platforms and that too at lowest ever prices. The Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. The Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company last year as it was eating up the sales of the Apple iPhone SE 3 5G. Apple iPhone is currently available at just Rs 12,700 after Rs 31,200 discount in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the company in 2019 and it is one the highest selling iPhone models till date. It offers powerful specifications when it comes to other sub Rs 15,000 smartphones. The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. Under the hood it is powered by an A13 bionic chipset. It sports a dual 12MP sensor at the rear and a 12MP selfie shooter at the front.

The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 2,901. In addition to that, buyers can get a 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 38,950. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 26,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, the Apple iPhone 11 is available at just Rs 12,700 after Rs 31,200 discount in the Flipkart sale.