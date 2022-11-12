Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce rumours: Some old controversies surrounding star couple

File Photo

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage may soon end over allegations that Shoaib allegedly cheated on her, according to multiple reports. According to sources, the couple has been living apart and will make a statement on their divorce after they have resolved some legal matters.

The two athletes have been subjected to a wide range of criticism, including questions about their patriotism and investigations into their choice to switch nations. Here are a few past squabbles in which both athletes were implicated.

Sania's photo on ration card

Sania Mirza's face once appeared on a ration card belonging to a below-poverty-line (BPL) household. Sania's picture appeared on the ration card issued to Laxmi in the Vizianagaram district. Laxmi's family received social security benefits, health insurance, and a secure place to live with this card.

Sania criticised for her Tennis clothes

In the course of her professional tennis career, Sania has been criticised by certain conservative Muslim organisations for wearing too short clothing. Even yet, a Muslim expert has ruled that the clothing typically worn by tennis players is inappropriate for Muslims. Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind further added that they do not forbid anybody from participating in such activities.

Sania and Mohammed Sohrab Mirza break up

Sania and Mohammed Sohrab Mirza broke up their engagement due to incompatibility. Instead of explaining, Sania just confirmed the news. "We were friends for half a decade, but found ourselves incompatible during our engagement period. I wish Sohrab the best in life," she said.

Shoaib Malik First Marriage

Ayesha, or Maha Siddiqui as she was more well known, was also from Hyderabad and worked as a teacher. Apparently, Shoaib had plans to wed Sania before divorcing his first wife. Ayesha allegedly reported Shoaib to the authorities for cheating after she and him publicly acknowledged their 2002 marriage and posted video footage from the ceremony.

Also, READ: Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?

Shoaib Malik and Ramiz Raja

After former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja urged for older players to retire from international cricket with dignity, a war of words broke out between him and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Apparently, Ramiz's interview in which he encouraged Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, two veteran cricketers, to retire from international play with dignity, was offensive to the two. Malik sent a caustic tweet mentioning Ramiz.

Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar photoshoot

Following the release of Sania Mirza's enigmatic statement, rumours began to circulate that she and Pakistani cricketer spouse Shoaib Malik were divorcing. In 2021, model Ayesha Omar and cricketer Shoaib Malik posed in an audacious picture session for the lifestyle magazine OK Pakistan. In the moment, one of the photographs from the session became an internet sensation.