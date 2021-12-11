SBI alert! Net Banking, YONO and other bank services not available on THESE days - Check timings

If you are an SBI customer, we have an important notice for you! the State Bank of India (SBI) has said that online banking services will not be available for the customers on December 11 (today) and December 12, 2021 (Sunday). The online banking services will be affected due to a technology upgrade for which internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business, UPI, and internet banking services will not be available.

Informing customers about the same, SBI tweeted, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."



The notice further said that due to a technology upgrade, between 11.30 pm on December 11 and 4.30 am on December 12, 2021, the above-mentioned services will not be available.

State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most popular government-owned banks in the country, with over 45 crore customers. SBI also offers a wide range of services for its customers, with great interest rates and many useful benefits.

It was recently also revealed that customers of SBI now have the opportunity to get free accidental insurance cover worth Rs 2 lakh if they apply for a Jan Dhan card in the bank.

If one has a Jan Dhan account in SBI or has plans to opt for 'SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card', they can get accident insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh for absolutely no cost. Users can get an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh provided they swipe the SBI RuPay Jandhan card once in 90 days.