SBI customers can get pre-approved loan on YONO app in 4 simple steps

Good news for SBI customers. You can now avail a loan through the State Bank of India's mobile application SBI YONO with much ease, sitting in the comfort of your homes. The facility by SBI YONO promises round-the-clock service and instant approval of loans.

What's more, the process being completely digital, the customer doesn't require to give any physical documents nor does the customer need to visit a bank branch. As part of festive offers, India's largest lender has waived off processing charges on pre-approved personal loans till January 31, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the bank, customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) who require immediate money can apply for pre-approved personal loans (PAPL) through SBI's YONO app in just four clicks. Banks typically offer pre-approved loans to current clients who have a good credit history and a good repayment track record.

So if you are looking for a quick loan from SBI, you can check your eligibility by sending SMS - PAPL <space><last 4 digits of SBI Savings Bank Account No.> to 567676. How to avail SBI pre-approved personal loan on the YONO app is as per the press release issued by SBI on December 9, 2021.

How to get a loan on SBI YONO app?

Open the YONO app on your mobile and login

Select 'Avail Now' from the drop-down menu

Determine the loan amount and term

Enter the One Time Password (OTP) sent your mobile number

The loan will be processed and the amount credited to your bank account.