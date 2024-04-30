Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, farmer’s son who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan to build Rs 23000 crore firm, business is...

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2024 declared at pseb.ac.in, get direct link here, steps to check

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

Meet daughter of one of India's richest women whose net net worth is Rs 26690 crore, she works as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, farmer’s son who left govt job to sell items on cycle, took loan to build Rs 23000 crore firm, business is...

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

7 hanging plants to invite wealth

Stomach ulcer diet: Which foods to eat

8 fruits with low glycemic index (GI)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Science says this actress is most beautiful woman in the world; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Zendaya, Priyanka, Beyonce

The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

The inauguration of the nation's inaugural Constitution Park took place recently in Pune.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 05:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pune: "The Constitution of India has endowed us with Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties. To propel India towards development by 2047, it is imperative for every citizen to uphold the duties outlined in the Constitution. This will mark a significant stride forward," remarked Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command.

Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh expressed these sentiments during the inauguration of the nation's inaugural Constitution Park, a collaborative effort between the Indian Army and the Punit Balan Group, which took place on Monday. Present at the ceremony were Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, President of Manikchand Oxyrich and Manikchand Group, and Maj. Gen. Vikrant Naik, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Lt. Gen. Singh stated, "I am honored to inaugurate the Constitution Park. The Indian Constitution holds a unique place globally, thanks to the visionaries who crafted it. Ours is the most extensive constitution globally, adaptable to the evolving needs of our nation. It delineates our Fundamental Rights and equally underscores our Fundamental Duties. It is incumbent upon every citizen to comprehend their rights and discharge their duties. By doing so, we can realize the vision of a developed India by 2047."

He added, "The Constitution Park serves as a special endeavor by the Indian Army, particularly the Southern Command, to enlighten Puneites about their civic responsibilities." Emphasizing the necessity of initiatives like the Constitution Park, Lt. Gen. Singh extended gratitude to Punit Balan for his contribution.

In a statement, Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, expressed his delight, saying, "I am deeply gratified to have been part of the initiative to develop the Constitution Park alongside the Indian Army. It is a tribute to the Constitution of India, which forms the bedrock of our nation. On this occasion, I pledge that the Punit Balan Group will always be at the forefront in upholding the Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties outlined in the Constitution."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past result and more

Met Gala 2024: Date, theme, dress code, guests list; everything to know about the mega event

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

The Great Indian Kapil Show's set designer Varsha Jain reveals biggest challenge behind show's airport look | Exclusive

This actor lived in red-light area, wrote 100 films, acted in 300 movies, was ignored in final days, died in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement