Indian Army and Punit Balan Group collaborate to develop India's first constitution park

The inauguration of the nation's inaugural Constitution Park took place recently in Pune.

Pune: "The Constitution of India has endowed us with Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties. To propel India towards development by 2047, it is imperative for every citizen to uphold the duties outlined in the Constitution. This will mark a significant stride forward," remarked Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command.

Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh expressed these sentiments during the inauguration of the nation's inaugural Constitution Park, a collaborative effort between the Indian Army and the Punit Balan Group, which took place on Monday. Present at the ceremony were Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, President of Manikchand Oxyrich and Manikchand Group, and Maj. Gen. Vikrant Naik, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Lt. Gen. Singh stated, "I am honored to inaugurate the Constitution Park. The Indian Constitution holds a unique place globally, thanks to the visionaries who crafted it. Ours is the most extensive constitution globally, adaptable to the evolving needs of our nation. It delineates our Fundamental Rights and equally underscores our Fundamental Duties. It is incumbent upon every citizen to comprehend their rights and discharge their duties. By doing so, we can realize the vision of a developed India by 2047."

He added, "The Constitution Park serves as a special endeavor by the Indian Army, particularly the Southern Command, to enlighten Puneites about their civic responsibilities." Emphasizing the necessity of initiatives like the Constitution Park, Lt. Gen. Singh extended gratitude to Punit Balan for his contribution.

In a statement, Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, expressed his delight, saying, "I am deeply gratified to have been part of the initiative to develop the Constitution Park alongside the Indian Army. It is a tribute to the Constitution of India, which forms the bedrock of our nation. On this occasion, I pledge that the Punit Balan Group will always be at the forefront in upholding the Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties outlined in the Constitution."