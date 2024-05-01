DNA TV Show: What's happening at Columbia University? What are protesters demanding?

Police have arrested about 300 people protesting in New York, while about 1000 people protesting in different universities in the US have been detained.

US President Biden's tension has increased due to the protests taking place in universities in different states of the US. For the past few days, supporters of Palestine have been protesting in about 50 universities and have camped outside the universities and on the campus. But on Monday night, the protesters took over Columbia University. They even hoisted the flag of Palestine.

The protesters had blocked the roads to the building, so the New York Police had to enter the building through the window using the ramp. Police have arrested about 300 people protesting in New York, while about 1000 people protesting in different universities in the US have been detained. The Columbia University administration has appealed to the police to provide security till May 17. The university has been cleared of protesters in New York, but demonstrations in support of Palestine are also going on in Georgia, Connecticut and Texas.

Why are there demonstrations in US universities? Gaza is part of Palestine and Israel is attacking Gaza and the US America is supporting Israel in this war. Hence, the protesters are demanding that the attacks should be stopped and Palestine be liberated. With these demands, the demonstrations in US universities are becoming violent.

This is not the first time that protesters have occupied the building at Columbia University. The same thing happened about 56 years ago on April 30, 1968, when the police entered Columbia University and more than 700 people were arrested.

Even then, the reason for the demonstration at Columbia University was war, the demonstrations were taking place against the Vietnam War. Back then, thousands of students of Columbia and Barnard universities occupied five buildings of Columbia University.

