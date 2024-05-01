Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

DNA TV Show: What's happening at Columbia University? What are protesters demanding?

IPL 2024: Spinners dominate as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

May 2024 festival calendar: When is Akshaya Tritiya, Buddha Purnima, and more? Check full list here

Delhi government issues advisory after schools get hoax bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Country where only Muslim get citizenship

8 countries with highest IQ

8 must-watch anime series

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

Anushka Sharma turns 36, Virat Kohli pens romantic birthday note for wife: 'I would have been completely lost if...'

This Pakistani artiste claims he rejected several Bollywood offers, film opposite Katrina Kaif: 'I didn't understand...'

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: What's happening at Columbia University? What are protesters demanding?

Police have arrested about 300 people protesting in New York, while about 1000 people protesting in different universities in the US have been detained.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 01, 2024, 11:41 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
DNA TV Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Biden's tension has increased due to the protests taking place in universities in different states of the US. For the past few days, supporters of Palestine have been protesting in about 50 universities and have camped outside the universities and on the campus. But on Monday night, the protesters took over Columbia University. They even hoisted the flag of Palestine.

The protesters had blocked the roads to the building, so the New York Police had to enter the building through the window using the ramp. Police have arrested about 300 people protesting in New York, while about 1000 people protesting in different universities in the US have been detained. The Columbia University administration has appealed to the police to provide security till May 17. The university has been cleared of protesters in New York, but demonstrations in support of Palestine are also going on in Georgia, Connecticut and Texas.

Why are there demonstrations in US universities? Gaza is part of Palestine and Israel is attacking Gaza and the US America is supporting Israel in this war. Hence, the protesters are demanding that the attacks should be stopped and Palestine be liberated. With these demands, the demonstrations in US universities are becoming violent. 

This is not the first time that protesters have occupied the building at Columbia University. The same thing happened about 56 years ago on April 30, 1968, when the police entered Columbia University and more than 700 people were arrested.

Even then, the reason for the demonstration at Columbia University was war, the demonstrations were taking place against the Vietnam War. Back then, thousands of students of Columbia and Barnard universities occupied five buildings of Columbia University.

READ | DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ibrahim Ali Khan shares first post after 11 years on Instagram, gives sneak peek into Pataudi Palace

Lawsuit filed against Dhruv Kapoor and Aadi Vaidya in Bombay HC for alleged defamation of ex-Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose

BCCI announces India squad for T20 World Cup 2024; Kohli, Samson in, KL Rahul dropped

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali saga to continue with Prabhas-starrer's spin off on OTT; details inside

Kapil Sharma is charging this jaw-dropping amount for The Great Indian Kapil Show; know fees of Sunil, Krushna, & others

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement