DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

CBSE conducted Class 10 board exams from February 15, 2024, to March 13, 2024.

A notice on social media has gone viral claiming that CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result will be declared on Wednesday, May 1. The notice reads that the CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2024 will be declared on May 1, 2024 and the time for the same is between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. It also stated in the circular that the result will be available on the official website – the CBSE Result Portal.

This comes as lakhs of CBSE board Class 10th, Class 12th are waiting for their board results. CBSE conducted Class 10 board exams from February 15, 2024, to March 13, 2024. The class 12 examinations were conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Fact Check

While many State Boards have released their results for Classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the results. CBSE Board results 2024 date and time have not been officially announced for both classes. Hence, the viral circular is fake. It even has the ‘forged signature’ of CBSE examination controller, Sanyam Bharadwaj.

CBSE has reacted to the viral notice and has confirmed that the circular is fake. The official X account of CBSE has tweeted about the viral message and termed it as fake. "Beware! The following Public Alert under circulation is FAKE and misleading," it wrote. Check the tweet here:

Beware! The following Public Alert under circulation is FAKE and misleading. pic.twitter.com/lGZ5tYdt4X — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 1, 2024

Earlier, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma issued a clarification and revealed the truth behind the circular. Rama Sharma has clarified that this circular is fake and that the Class 10 Results 2024 will not be announced today. Students have been asked to wait for an official confirmation from the Board. Hence, the viral circular is fake.

