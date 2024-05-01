Lifestyle

May 2024 festival calendar: When is Akshaya Tritiya, Buddha Purnima, and more? Check full list here

Let's have a look at the list of festivals in may as the month is has started.

May heralds a plethora of festivals and significant days, spanning from Buddha Jayanti to Akshaya Tritiya, marking auspicious occasions throughout the month. Among these celebrations, Rabindra Jayanti holds special significance for the Bengali community, commemorating the birth anniversary of the revered poet Rabindranath Tagore. Akshaya Tritiya, revered as a propitious time for new beginnings, whether in acquiring assets or initiating ventures, adds to the auspiciousness of the month. As we prepare to embrace May, here's a compilation of festivals to anticipate and prepare for: Hindu Festivals Calendar in May 2024: May 4: Varuthini Ekadashi, observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu.

May 4: Vallabha Acharya Jayanti, commemorating Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya's birth anniversary.

May 8: Rabindra Jayanti, a grand celebration of the poet, philosopher, author, and songwriter Rabindranath Tagore.

May 8: Vaishakha Amavasya, marking the new moon day in the Vaishakha month.

May 10: Akshaya Tritiya, dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and considered highly auspicious for new endeavors.

May 11: Vinayaka Chaturthi, worshipping Lord Ganesha.

May 12: Adiguru Shankaracharya Jayanti, honoring the birth anniversary of philosopher Adi Shankara.

May 13: Skanda Shashti, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Skanda.

May 16: Sita Navami, celebrating the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita.

May 19: Mohini Ekadashi, the second Ekadashi of the month.

May 20: Pradosh Vrat, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

May 21: Narasimha Jayanti, observing the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu's fourth incarnation, Narasimha.

May 23: Kurma Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu.

May 23: Buddha Purnima, a significant festival in the Buddhist community, honoring the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

May 23: Vaishakha Purnima Vrat, observing the Purnima (full moon day) in the Vaishakha month.

May 30: Kalashtami, observed on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of every month.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.