SBI alert! Customers can get free insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh- Here’s how

State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most popular government-owned banks in the country, with over 45 crore customers. SBI also offers a wide range of services for its customers, with great interest rates and many useful benefits.

One of the many amazing benefits offered by SBI is the accidental insurance cover. Now, customers have the opportunity to get free accidental insurance cover worth a whopping Rs 2 lakh if they apply for a Jan Dhan card in the bank.

If one has a Jan Dhan account in SBI or has plans to opt for 'SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card', they can get accident insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh for absolutely no cost. Users can get an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh provided they swipe the SBI RuPay Jandhan card once in 90 days.

The RuPay PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana) card is issued to people who have opened accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMDJY), which is a national mission developed to provide basic financial services to people who don’t have access to them.

How to avail Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance through Jan Dhan card-

To claim the free accidental insurance worth Rs 2 lakh through your SBI RuPay PM Jan Dhan card, you first need to go to your SBI branch and fill out the claim form. The original death certificate or certified copy will also have to be attached along with the form.

The Aadhaar card copy, FSL report, and post mortem report will also have to be attached. Affidavit of having a RuPay card with the cardholder will be given to the bank on stamp paper, and a copy of the passbook will have to be shared with the bank.

The PMJDY has been developed to provide easy access to multiple facilities such as banking, savings/deposit accounts, remittance, credit insurance, and pension, in an affordable way. Jan Dhan card users can make transactions through any ATMs, POS terminals, and e-commerce websites.