ICICI Bank launches luxury Rubyx Credit Cards: Know benefits and documents to apply

Customers can avail the credit on travel, dining, entertaining, more and can enjoy reward points on everyday transactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

ICICI Bank, private lender bank has announced the exclusive luxury credit card ‘Rubyx Credit Card’ for its customers to avail several benefits and rewards on travel, dining, entertaining, and many more. On payment of the card's joining fee, new customers will receive welcome vouchers for travel and shopping totaling more than Rs 5000. The credit card's introductory annual fee is Rs 3,000 plus GST.
 
ICICI Bank announced on its official twitter page and wrote “Step into the exclusive world of luxury with the #ICICIBank #RubyxCreditCard and avail exciting rewards and benefits on travel, dining, entertainment and more. Watch the video to know more!”
 
Those who have a minimum salary of Rs. 50,000 are eligible to use the card and those who are self-employed, their minimum annual income must be of Rs. 5.5 lakh. Besides, you have to be older than 23 years for primary card and 18 years for supplemental card.
 
Credit cards issued by ICICI Bank have an embedded EMV chip. Additional security against card fraud and duplication is provided by this chip.
 
Benefits and offers on Rubyx credit cards:
  • Customers can avail luxury services such as travel, dining, entertaining, more. 
  • Customers can enjoy the privileges across lifestyle, dining, golf, travel benefits, and free movie tickets.
  • It also provides reward points on everyday transactions.
  • Customers can redeem their reward points from various options- lifestyle products, mobiles, etc.
 
Documents required to apply for Rubyx credit cards:
  • Identity proof- Aadhaar card, Driving licence, PAN card or Voter’s ID
  • Address proof- Electricity bill or phone bill if it has your address mentioned on it
  • Latest IT Returns and salary slips
  • Passport-sized photograph
