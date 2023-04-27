Sachin Tendulkar loves this Maharashtrian delicacy, can you guess the dish

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most popular and beloved cricketers of all time. Although the former cricketer of the Indian cricket team has now retired, but his fans and followers never fail to get updates about him. While we are all aware of his work and unmatched record on the field, did you know that Sachin is also a foodie by heart? Yes, it is true and his social media is proof of it. Well, if it comes as a surprise to you, let us tell you, Sachin often cooks and likes to enjoy different dishes. Recently, the former cricketer shared his love for the mouth-watering Maharashtrian dish, misal pav.

Posting a video on his social media, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen eating a plate of delicious misal pav. Sachin's 25-second video has a caption that reads, "Whether it's Sunday or Monday, I can eat misal pav any day! What's your idea of a perfect breakfast?"

In the video, he can be seen putting some lemon on top of the misal. Then he says, "Misal pav ki kuch baat that is different." He adds, "Ye muje Burmi khao sue ki yaad dilata hai, but maharashtra ka missal pav is the best." See here:

If you think this is the only Maharashtrian food that Sachin likes, then think again! Earlier, he also revealed how much he likes Apna Vada Pav. "I like my vada pav with red chutney, very little green chutney and a little tamarind chutney to make the combination better," he said. As Sachin keeps posting about his love for various cuisines, we have come to know that he also enjoys seafood and spends time cooking!