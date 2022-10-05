Ambivert: 8 signs that you are a combination of both extrovert and introvert

Photo: Pexels

An ambivert is someone who has a balance of both introversion and extroversion, with the ability to lean more into one or the other depending on the context for example, where introverts may prefer to listen while extroverts prefer to chat, an ambivert will likely have no trouble with either.

Ambiverts are in the middle. They may lean more toward extroverted or introverted behaviour depending on the situation.

Some traits of an ambivert:

An ambivert is a combination of an introvert and an extrovert.

Introversion and extroversion are two polar extremes. An introvert is more likely to be solitary and may cope with social anxiety while an extrovert thrives off talking to people. An ambivert is a healthy mixture of these two personality types.

Ambivert may prefer to have deep, meaningful conversations with others, but they don't despise chatting with their neighbour about how their day is going.

An ambivert may occasionally enjoy attending large social gatherings and other times prefer to stay in and snuggle with their cat.

Research shows that people are more often ambiverts than straight introverts or extroverts.

Ambiverts tend to have traits of both extroverts and introverts.

Ambiverts are flexible.

An ambivert's propensity for introversion and extroversion can change depending on individual needs in any given moment or situation.

It's enlightening to find out which personality type you have and discuss this in therapy. It can help you gain emotional insight into how you relate to others.