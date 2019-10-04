Speaker Nancy Pelosi lauds India-US ties

Top democratic leader and speaker of US house of representatives Nancy Pelosi has lauded India-US ties and said support for New Delhi in the US Congress "is always bipartisan."

Speaking at the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 90th birth anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr, Pelosi said, "legacies of these extraordinary men forever shaped our nations and changed the course of history in both of our countries".

Lauding India US ties, speaker of US house of representatives said, "Relationship between India and US is a shining example of cooperation, prosperity, peace and respect. As the world's oldest and largest democracies, we have been partners in the fight to expand justice and ensure the blessing of liberty for all."

Nancy Pelosi expressed her appreciation for India for hosting Dalai Lama saying she, "mentioned it to PM, previous PM" and "they have always said no need to thank us, that is who we are." She lauded role played by Indian-Americans in enriching American society with "beautiful culture, rich tradition and entrepreneurship".

Last month 50,000 people mostly, Indian Americans gathered in Houston for the biggest diaspora event — the Howdy Modi event in which PM Modi and President Trump shared dais. India has dismissed reports suggesting New Delhi loses bipartisan support by the endorsement itself with Trump with EAM Jaishankar saying in Washington, "I don't think we should, honestly, misinterpret what was said."

Zee Media Newsroom