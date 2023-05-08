Karnataka Assembly election 2023: Priyanka holds road show in Vijaynagar, BJP files complaint against Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka election 2023| Photo: PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a road-show in Vijayanagar Assembly segment here, as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. She was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment, and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency.

Vadra has addressed a series of public meetings and held multiple roadshows in different parts of the State in the last few days. Today is the last day of the campaign. Counting of votes is on May 13.

Meanwhile, BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the statement that the party will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "reputation, sovereignty or integrity" and requested it to issue direction for registration of FIR against her.

The Congress, referring to Gandhi's speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, said in a tweet that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas,' and also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting.

The Congress tweet read: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." Describing this statement as "shocking and unacceptable", Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making "such a statement."

Karandlaje, Convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, also requested the EC to issue direction to register a FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

(With inputs from PTI)