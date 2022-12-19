Search icon
Hyderabad: Kin of AIMIM leader stabbed to death at his party's office in Old City

Hyderabad: The AIMIM's kin was rushed to a hospital in the city but later succumbed to his injuries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Hyderabad: A man who is reportedly in his early 20s has died after he was stabbed by an unknown person inside the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) local corporator's office in Hyderabad. The office is located in the Lalitha Bagh area in Hyderabad's Old City.

The victim has been identified as Murtaza Anas and he is the nephew of the AIMIM corporator. The man was rushed to Owaisi hospital, but he died in the hospital, police said. The police are at the spot and further investigation is underway.

ACP S Reddy, Santosh Nagar, said, "Today in the evening we received info that a 22-year-old boy has been attacked. The boy was shifted to Owaisi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. People told us that 2 persons attacked him with a sharp-edged knife. Probe is underway."

