Hyderabad: Kin of AIMIM leader stabbed to death at his party's office in Old City (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A man who is reportedly in his early 20s has died after he was stabbed by an unknown person inside the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) local corporator's office in Hyderabad. The office is located in the Lalitha Bagh area in Hyderabad's Old City.

The victim has been identified as Murtaza Anas and he is the nephew of the AIMIM corporator. The man was rushed to Owaisi hospital, but he died in the hospital, police said. The police are at the spot and further investigation is underway.

Telangana An unknown person attacked the nephew of an AIMIM corporator at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad’s Old City. He later died in the hospital MD Amjad Ali, Inspector, Bhavani Nagar — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

ACP S Reddy, Santosh Nagar, said, "Today in the evening we received info that a 22-year-old boy has been attacked. The boy was shifted to Owaisi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. People told us that 2 persons attacked him with a sharp-edged knife. Probe is underway."

Hyderabad Today in the evening we received info that a 22-year-old boy has been attacked. The boy was shifted to Owaisi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. People told us that 2 persons attacked him with a sharp-edged knife. Probe is underwaACP S Reddy, Santosh Nagar https://t.co/XEolGyMduJ pic.twitter.com/0lHD96dLfP — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

READ | UP: Violence erupts at Allahabad University after argument over student entry, bike torched, car vandalised