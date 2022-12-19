Search icon
UP: Violence erupts at Allahabad University after argument over student entry, bike torched, car vandalised

Uttar Pradesh: Students at Allahabad University have been protesting over fee hikes for the past 101 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

UP: Violence erupts at Allahabad University after argument over student entry, bike torched, car vandalised (Photo: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: Violence erupted at Allahabad University in Prayagraj on Monday evening after students clash with security guards. Trouble began when the guards stopped a student leader from entering the campus, IANS reported.

The student leader said that he was on his way to the bank inside the campus. This led to a scuffle that paved the way for stone pelting by the students. The situation is now under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. The police are monitoring the situation.

CP Prayagraj said, "As per an ex-student, there were an altercation between students and security guards at University. On the basis of this information, a case is being registered." He added, "Video footage being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are taken into confidence."

Students have been peacefully agitating for the past 101 days on the issue of fee hikes at the university.

