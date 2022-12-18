Search icon
Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad diverted to Mumbai, here's what happened

Due to the loss of the yellow hydraulic system, an Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

An Air India aircraft from Hyderabad to Dubai was diverted to Mumbai after the loss of the yellow hydraulic system, informed officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXV operating AI-951 (Hyderabad-Dubai) was carrying 143 passengers. 

According to the DGCA officials, the aircraft landed safely and is being towed to the bay. Further details are awaited. In another incident on December 2, an IndiGo flight from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai for precautions against a technical failure, the domestic carrier informed through a statement. 

"The IndiGo flight 6E-1715 flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution. The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," the IndiGo statement read.

(Also Read: Uttarakhand: 125-km-long rail line at Rishikesh to cut travel time with Karnaprayag by half)

Later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said in a statement that the Indigo Airbus of type A320/CFM LEAP and aircraft VT-ISQ was diverted to Mumbai due to a yellow hydrogen leak and the spares were being dispatched. 

In a similar incident earlier, a Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was also diverted to Kochi due to technical issues. However, all the passengers landed safely, and the carrier informed them.  

A spokesperson for SpiceJet told ANI that the flight landed at Cochin and all the passengers landed safely."The SpiceJet B737 aircraft was operating flight SG-36 (Jeddah - Calicut). But, after take-off from Jeddah, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed the pilots about some tyre pieces being found on the runway," the spokesperson said. 

Further, during the flight, a caution light was illuminated. After that the pilots decided to divert to Cochin where low passes were carried out, to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked, he further informed.  

After confirmation from the ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft landed safely at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally, he added.

