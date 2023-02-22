Haryana school timings: CM announces new school timetable from February 23, check timings

The Haryana government revised the school timings of all government schools, govt-aided schools and other schools across the state on Wednesday. The school authorities have to implement the orders from tomorrow, i.e, February 23, 2023.

The new school timings for the single shift will be from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM, while for the double shift school timings will be 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift), as per the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education, Haryana.

The Haryana government has changed the timetable of schools from February 23, 2023. Now single shift schools will start from 8 am to 2:30 pm and double shift schools from 7 am to 12:30 pm (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift),” Manohar Lal, CM of Haryana announced on Twitter.

हरियाणा सरकार ने 23 फरवरी, 2023 से स्कूलों के टाइम टेबल में बदलाव किया है।



अब एक शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालय सुबह 8 से 2:30 बजे और दोहरी शिफ्ट वाले विद्यालय सुबह 7 से 12:30 बजे (पहली शिफ्ट) और दोपहर 12:45 से शाम 6:15 बजे (दूसरी शिफ्ट) तक लगेंगे। pic.twitter.com/WORgL9PgeG February 22, 2023

The Haryana Class 10 board exams 2023 will be administered by the exam-administrating board between February 27 and March 25, 2023.

Similar to this, the 2023 Class 12 board exams will take place from February 27 to March 28, 2023.