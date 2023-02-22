Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Haryana school timings: CM announces new school timetable from February 23, check timings

Haryana's government announces new school timings for all schools that should be implemented from February 23, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Haryana school timings: CM announces new school timetable from February 23, check timings
Haryana school timings: CM announces new school timetable from February 23, check timings

The Haryana government revised the school timings of all government schools, govt-aided schools and other schools across the state on Wednesday. The school authorities have to implement the orders from tomorrow, i.e, February 23, 2023. 

The new school timings for the single shift will be from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM, while for the double shift school timings will be 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift), as per the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education, Haryana. 

(Also Read: Delhi-NCR news: Gurugram woman locks self and son for 3 years due to Covid fear, know all details)

The Haryana government has changed the timetable of schools from February 23, 2023. Now single shift schools will start from 8 am to 2:30 pm and double shift schools from 7 am to 12:30 pm (first shift) and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm (second shift),” Manohar Lal, CM of Haryana announced on Twitter. 

The Haryana Class 10 board exams 2023 will be administered by the exam-administrating board between February 27 and March 25, 2023. 

Similar to this, the 2023 Class 12 board exams will take place from February 27 to March 28, 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.