From Bhola to Tauktae: Know the deadliest cyclones that hit India before Asani

Now that Cyclone Asani has blown over from India, know about some of the deadliest cyclones in India that caused massive destruction.

Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha were recently lashed with heavy rains and storms due to Cyclone Asani, which has now weakened its hold on the coastal states. Though Asani was a considerably mild cyclone, not all cyclonic storms have been this kind to Indian states.

Over the past few decades, some very deadly cyclones have caused massive destruction and led to hundreds of death in India. Some of the most destructive cyclones to hit the country have been Cyclone Bhola and Cyclone BOB 1.

After Asani has blown over from the country, take a look at some of the deadliest and most devastating cyclones to hit India.