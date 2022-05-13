From Bhola to Tauktae: Know the deadliest cyclones that hit India before Asani

Now that Cyclone Asani has blown over from India, know about some of the deadliest cyclones in India that caused massive destruction.
Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha were recently lashed with heavy rains and storms due to Cyclone Asani, which has now weakened its hold on the coastal states. Though Asani was a considerably mild cyclone, not all cyclonic storms have been this kind to Indian states.
Over the past few decades, some very deadly cyclones have caused massive destruction and led to hundreds of death in India. Some of the most destructive cyclones to hit the country have been Cyclone Bhola and Cyclone BOB 1.
After Asani has blown over from the country, take a look at some of the deadliest and most devastating cyclones to hit India.
1. Bhola cyclone of 1970
Cyclone Bhola is considered to be the deadliest cyclone to hit the country in the history of India. The cyclone had a major impact on Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India’s West Bengal, and caused as many as 3 to 5 lakh deaths.
2. Super Cyclone Storm BOB 1 of 1990
The Super Cyclone Storm BOB 1 of 1990 contained a series of cyclones that caused unparallel destruction and loss of life in Andhra Pradesh. It is speculated that over 1,500 people died due to the cyclone storms.
3. Cyclone Pyarr of 2005
Cyclone Pyarr was a part of the 2005 North Indian Ocean cyclone season, which wreaked havoc on southern India. The cyclonic storms caused a lot of destruction in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, leading to over 270 deaths.
4. Cyclone Nisha of 2008
The cyclonic storm of Nisha emerged from Sri Lanka and caused a significant amount of damage in Tamil Nadu. The cyclonic storm lasted for a total of five days and caused over 200 deaths in total.
5. Cyclone Tauktea of 2021
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae was one of the most powerful and deadly storms to hit India in recent years, wreaking havoc in Gujarat. It caused a total of 174 fatalities and 81 people were reported missing after the storm.