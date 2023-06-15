Tom Cruise gives a shout out to DC universe’s The Flash

Tom Cruise saw The Flash before the film's theatrical release during a special screening.

The Flash, one of the most-awaited ventures from the DC Universe, has constantly been making headlines. Despite being delayed multiple times, movie buffs are thrilled to watch the latest instalment in the DC universe on big screens. With the Hollywood drama slated to hit theatres on June 16, the early reviews of the movie have added to the buzz. All factors indicate that The Flash will mint a lot of money at the box office.

Previously, reports were doing rounds that Tom Cruise saw The Flash before the film's theatrical release during a special screening. The makers confirmed this report at the end of the red-carpet premiere of the latest addition to the DC Universe.

Tom Cruise on The Flash movie

Talking during an interview with The Total Film Magazine The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti revealed that Tom Cruise was all praises for the movie after the special screening. They disclosed that the Mission Impossible star watched the final cut of the movie, and gave his nod to the flick. They admitted that this helped boost the team's confidence in the outing.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti further said that they even got a call from Tom Cruise. They were quoted saying, “It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies.”

It is believed that Tom Cruise has been excited to watch The Flash after his interaction with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav back in February this year. The actor's interest was piqued as David Zaslav kept discussing the film.

In addition to this, writer Stephen King applauded The Flash after the early screening of the drama. He even took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “This one is special. It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

With Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, The Flash will also star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton in key roles.