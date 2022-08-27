Hypothyroidism: 5 remedies to treat Thyroid at home

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland is located at the base of the neck which controls most of the metabolic processes of the body.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) takes place when a person has insufficient amounts of thyroid hormone. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism (also called overactive thyroid) occurs when the body produces too much thyroid hormone and increases its metabolism.
Those who experience thyroid issues can seek into natural cures to deal with the condition more effectively.
Natural remedies may have fewer adverse effects and fit better into your general lifestyle in some circumstances. Along with taking medicines, here’s what you can do to make your lifestyle better.
1. Coconut Oil
Medium-chain fatty acids found in coconut oil contribute to the thyroid gland's better functioning. Particularly when consumed in an unheated form, coconut oil boosts metabolism, regulates body temperature, and aids in weight loss.
2. Sugar-free diet
Sugar and processed foods can cause inflammation in the body. T4 conversion to triiodothyronine, another thyroid hormone, can be slowed by inflammation. Your symptoms and thyroid illness may worsen as a result of this.
3. Vitamin
The underlying causes of thyroid issues are combated by vitamins. Vitamin B-12 levels can be affected by low thyroid hormones. Taking a vitamin B-12 supplement may aid in the recovery of some of the damage caused by hypothyroidism.
4. Gluten
Gluten causes an immunological reaction in the small intestine, causing Celiac disease. Many people with Hashimoto's thyroiditis and hypothyroidism, on the other hand, find that eliminating wheat and other gluten-containing items from their diet helps them feel better. However, there are some disadvantages to going gluten-free. For starters, gluten-free meals are frequently more expensive than wheat-based items.
5. Regular Exercise
Regular exercise promotes the appropriate operation of crucial body organs, controls endocrine gland activity, boosts mood, speeds up metabolism, eliminates body toxins, and helps maintain a healthy weight.