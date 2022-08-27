Hypothyroidism: 5 remedies to treat Thyroid at home

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland is located at the base of the neck which controls most of the metabolic processes of the body.

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) takes place when a person has insufficient amounts of thyroid hormone. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism (also called overactive thyroid) occurs when the body produces too much thyroid hormone and increases its metabolism.

Those who experience thyroid issues can seek into natural cures to deal with the condition more effectively.

Natural remedies may have fewer adverse effects and fit better into your general lifestyle in some circumstances. Along with taking medicines, here’s what you can do to make your lifestyle better.