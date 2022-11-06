Search icon
Watch: Ryan Burl dismisses Rishabh Pant with superman style flying 'stunner'

Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Karthik in India's playing XI for today's match against Zimbabwe but he wasn't able to make much of a impact with bat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Ryan Burl taking Rishabh Pant catch

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Indian team got off to a slow start with no run coming on from the first over and Indian team managing to score just 18 runs in first three overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma tried to open the shackles but was dismissed after scoring 15 runs in 13 deliveries.

Virat Kohli and KL Raul tried to up the ante and had a partnership of 50+ runs but both lost their wicket in quick sucessions. Rishabh Pant, who is playing his first match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup came in to bat in number 5. Many had expected Roshabh Pant to make full use of this opportunity but his innings lasted only 5 deliveries.

Rishabh Pant tried to smash the ball for a six but was caught brilliantly by Ryan Burl. Check out the video of the oustanding catch below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav played yet another match defining innings as he scored 65 runs in 25 deliveries which included  6 fours and 4 sixes. KL Rahul also scored half century and Viraqt Kohli also played a handy knock of 26 runs to take Indian team to a score of 186 runs.

