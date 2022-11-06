IND vs ZIM: 'Much deserved', netizens react as Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik in playing XI against Zimbabwe

Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik

In a sudden turn of events, We witnessed a huge upset in the 1st match of the day as Netherlands defeated South Africa and knocked them out fromthe tournament and that led to a virtual quaterfinal between Pakistan-Bangladesh in which Pakistan won the match and advanced for the semi-finals.

In the third match of the day between India-Zimbabwe, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper also informed about one change that he made in the playing XI as he brought back Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik.

Netizens were mighty impressed with this decision and said that Rishabh Pant deserved this chance. Here's how they reacted.

Well come back #RishabhPant in the playing 11. much deserved . — Kanish Rawat (@yKanish16) November 6, 2022

This is the right decision to get @RishabhPant17 in playing XI instead of @DineshKarthik as he provides more cushion to batting line up and a left hander in middle order is a blessing.#T20WorldCup #INDvsZIM #RishabhPant — Apoorv Kalla (@Apoorvk18) November 6, 2022

My Fav #RishabhPant is playing today I think he'll play in semifinal too pic.twitter.com/L08kMqOk8v November 6, 2022

Hurray #RishabhPant is playing.. My prediction got perfectly right

.. Thank you #RahulDravid — THOR (@unlshdbst) November 6, 2022

Coming to the match, Indian team has gotten off to a steady start as as we write, Indian team has scored 18 runs in 3 overs without losing any wicket.