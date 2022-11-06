Search icon
IND vs ZIM: 'Much deserved', netizens react as Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik in playing XI against Zimbabwe

Indian team will be playing their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup today and after winning the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik

In a sudden turn of events, We witnessed a huge upset in the 1st match of the day as Netherlands defeated South Africa and knocked them out fromthe tournament and that led to a virtual quaterfinal between Pakistan-Bangladesh in which Pakistan won the match and advanced for the semi-finals.

READ: Pakistan defy all odds, qualify for semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022; beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

In the third match of the day between India-Zimbabwe, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper also informed about one change that he made in the playing XI as he brought back Rishabh Pant for Dinesh Karthik.

Netizens were mighty impressed with this decision and said that Rishabh Pant deserved this chance. Here's how they reacted.

Coming to the match, Indian team has gotten off to a steady start as as we write, Indian team has scored 18 runs in 3 overs without losing any wicket. 

