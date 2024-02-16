Twitter
Watch: Hardik Pandya makes impressive comeback, hits massive sixes in practice session ahead of IPL 2024

India's dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has made a triumphant return to training after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

India's dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has made a triumphant return to training after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023. The injury had forced him to miss the remainder of the tournament and subsequent series against Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Pandya is gearing up for his comeback on the cricket field in the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he is set to lead the Mumbai Indians, taking over the captaincy from the departing Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya recently shared a video on his official social media handle, 'X,' showcasing his return to practice with a focus on batting. The video highlights Pandya's impressive display of power-hitting, with notable sixes dominating the practice session. Interestingly, he chose to concentrate solely on batting and refrained from bowling during the session.

The lead-up to IPL 2024 has been marked by a noteworthy development as Mumbai Indians appointed Hardik Pandya as their new captain following a trade with Gujarat Titans, securing him for a significant sum of INR 15 crore.

This decision led to the release of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was promptly acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The sudden change in leadership has sparked speculation about a potential disagreement between Pandya and former captain Rohit Sharma, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming tournament.

Hardik Pandya, recognized for his leadership skills, is slated to serve as India's vice-captain in the T20 World Cup 2024, supporting captain Rohit Sharma. Having previously captained India's T20I team, Pandya brings valuable experience to the team, further solidifying his role as a key player.

Mumbai Indians have played a pivotal role in Hardik Pandya's cricketing journey. Initially picked up for a modest INR 10 lakh at the IPL 2015 auction, Pandya's all-round prowess quickly made him an invaluable asset for the team. Following his success in the IPL, he earned a spot in the Indian national team in early 2016.

After a brief stint with Gujarat Titans, where he assumed the captaincy and led the team to an IPL title in their debut season and a finals appearance in 2023, Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians has instilled confidence in the team's management, fostering optimism about their chances of clinching the coveted trophy once again.

