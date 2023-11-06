Headlines

Meet school drop out who couldn't afford fees, became CEO of Rs 5.4 lakh crore firm; not from IIT, IIM

Punit Renjen was born and brought up in Rohtak, Haryana, and his story inspires determination and unwillingness to give up. His incredible success at the top teaches us important lessons about the nature of the professional world: success comes from hard work and unwavering dedication.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Success is determined by your ability to persevere and grow through sheer willpower, not by how you begin your journey. Success doesn't come easily; one must be committed, diligent, and have unwavering faith in oneself. Punit Renjen, the Global CEO of Deloitte, is a prime example of this; he rose from associate consultant to the highest position in his field.

Punit Renjen was born and brought up in Rohtak, Haryana, and his story inspires determination and unwillingness to give up. His incredible success at the top teaches us important lessons about the nature of the professional world: success comes from hard work and unwavering dedication.

Who is Punit Renjen?

Punit, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, had to drop out of school due to financial difficulties. Nevertheless, his insatiable curiosity led him to pursue his degree in Rohtak. Punit received the esteemed "Rotary Scholarship" in 1984, which made it possible for him to travel to the US and pursue a master's degree.

To get past the difficulty of understanding the American accent and make sure he didn't miss a word during his college years, he would sit in the front row to record the whole lecture. Punit's path took an incredible turn when a Deloitte partner noticed him after being named among the top 10 students in a local publication. After their crucial meeting in 1989, Punit secured a job at Deloitte thanks to this encounter.

Punit progressed in his career with diligence and perseverance, eventually rising to the position of CEO at Deloitte in 2015. Being the first Asian American to head one of the Big Four international professional services companies, he made history.

His direction was crucial in boosting Deloitte's income and bringing the business to previously unheard-of levels of success. His appointment as Deloitte Global CEO was renewed in 2019 for an additional four years, and in 2022, he was named Global CEO Emeritus.

Punit Renjen has achieved great success worldwide, but he hasn't lost touch with his heritage. He finds strength in his Indian ancestry and understands the value of maintaining his sense of reality.

Punit Renjen, who presently resides in Portland, Oregon, with his wife and son, is an outstanding example of how to successfully balance personal and professional endeavors. In 2023, Deloitte made about $ 65 billion or Rs 5.4 lakh crore in revenue globally, making it the company's most profitable year to date, Statista reported.

