‘MBA Chai Wala’, Aman Gupta attend PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey-Shivani Dubey's wedding reception, check photos

Prafull Billore, the MBA dropout who became a millionaire by selling tea, Founder of MBA Chai Wala, also took to his Twitter account and shared a photo from the reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi on Sunday, February 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Photo via Instagram

Founder and CEO of ed-tech unicorn PhysicsWallah, earlier this month, married journalist Shivani Dubey. The wedding reception of the couple was recently held in Delhi. Many bigwigs attended the reception to congratulate the newlyweds. 

Billore shared a picture from Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey’s wedding reception on Twitter. His wife, Shreya Billore, and son Miransh accompanied him to the function. The photo shared by Prafull shows PhysicsWallah CEO Pandey holding Billore's son as the families posed for a photo onstage. 

A post shared by (@physicswallah_founder)

Alakh Pandey also shared several photos with other guests on his Instagram account. His reception was attended by boAt founder Aman Gupta, comedian Zakir Khan and RJ Naved, among others.

Alakh captioned the post saying, "Thankyou Everyone humlog ki shadi me aane k lie. Aap sab ne aakr hume apni blessings di. Bahut Bahut Shukriya.
Ab kal Vishwas Diwas me Milte h sab se." 

