Tamannaah Bhatia gets brutally trolled for wearing double-toned jeans, netizens say 'Shilpa Shetty wore it better'

Tamannaah Bhatia-Shilpa Shetty/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her smart sartorial choices. However, in her latest paparazzi appearance, she got trolled by netizens for wearing double-toned jeans. Actually, Shilpa Shetty, who is also a fashion queen, had worn the same shaded blue and black double-toned jeans recently at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash on December 5 earlier this month.

As the Baahubali actress's video was shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account on Monday, December 19, the netizens couldn't help but notice how Tamannaah has copied Shilpa. One Instagram user wrote in the comments section, "Shilpa wore it better", while another wrote, "Copying Shilpa Shetty’s look".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannah was seen recently in the two OTT releases. First, she led Madhur Bhandarkar's comedy-drama Babli Bouncer which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23. Then, she appeared opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic comedy Plan A Plan B which premiered on Netflix on September 30. Both films received negative reviews from audiences and critics.

On the other hand, Shilpa was seen in the comedy-drama Nikamma, which also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the leading roles. Released theatrically in June this year, the film was one of the most criticised films of the year and crashed at the box office too.

While Bhatia will be seen next in the Telugu masala movie Bhola Shankar opposite the superstar Chiranjeevi, Shetty will make her digital debut in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which is an extension of his cop universe featuring Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn. The Amazon Prime Video India original series stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.



READ | Urfi Javed brutally trolled for wearing salwar suit at Dubai beach, netizens say 'jahan bikini daalni chahiye...'