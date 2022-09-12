Search icon
The Kapil Sharma Show: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals even she didn't know 'Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara'

Tamannah Bhatia played the role of the powerful rebel warrior Avantika in the two Baahubali films directed by SS Rajamouli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia-Baahubali/Instagram-File photo

After the release of SS Rajamouli's period epic actioner Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, everyone across the nation wanted an answer to the question, "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?". The nation waited with bated breath for two years till the release of the second and final part in the series Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Tamannah Bhatia, who played the role of the powerful rebel warrior Avantika in the Prabhas vs Rana Daggubati franchise, came on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, September 11. Kapil Sharma asked her if she knew the answer to that viral question, to which the actress revealed that even she didn't know it till a day before the release of the first part.

"I had a stomach ache for a year trying to keep the secret. It was quite a difficult thing to do and the funny part is that I got to know about it a day before the release of Part 1 because the team kept it a secret from me too. The funny part is even I also didn't know", the actress told the comedian.

Apart from Tamannah, actors Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Shukla and the director Madhur Bhandarkar came on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show to promote their upcoming film Babli Bouncer, in which the actress plays Babli, a 'desi pehelwaan' who takes up a job as a lady bouncer in a club.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia wants to become Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's bouncer for a day

Babi Bouncer marks Madhur Bhandarkar's return to direction after five years as his last directorial Indu Sarkar, set during the emergency period in India, was released in 2017. Madhur has helmed critically acclaimed films like Traffic Signal, Corporate, Page 3, and Chandni Bar in the past. 

The film will stream directly on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on September 23 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu as it is shot simultaneously in the three languages.

