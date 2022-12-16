Search icon
Urfi Javed brutally trolled for wearing salwar suit at Dubai beach, netizens say 'jahan bikini daalni chahiye...'

Urfi Javed chose to wear a salwar suit at a Dubai beach and hence, was brutally trolled for the same reason.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Urfi Javed brutally trolled for wearing salwar suit at Dubai beach, netizens say 'jahan bikini daalni chahiye...'
Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is often trolled for the outlandish and weird outfits that she designs herself. However, this time, she has been brutally attacked by the netizens even for wearing a salwar suit. Reson is that the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress chose to wear the traditional outfit at a beach in Dubai.

The Splitsvilla X4 participant took to her Instagram and shared this video, which had this imprinted, "PoV - Uorfi Javed in a parallel universe". The Instagram users flooded the comments section with brutal comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Jahan bikini daalni chahiye wahan suit aur jahan suit daala chahiye wahan bikini".

Another comment read, "Aaj suraj kahan se nikla hai, main sapna to nahi dekh rahi hun", while another Instagram user wrote, "Yahi sanskar India mein dikaye hote to kya hi baat hoti". One comment read, "Jahan nanga hona chahiye wahan ye pure kapdo mein hai aur waise poora din ye social media par nangi ghumti hai".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

READ | Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

