Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening

It was a star-studded premiere night for Avatar The Way of Water, as several Bollywood stars and directors attended the screening.
James Cameron's upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water is two days away from taking away the globe with a storm. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Let's take a look at the stars who are fans of James' vision. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Akshay Kumar
We start our list with Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar. The actor looked fit and stylish in white shirt with black pants.
2. Kartik Aaryan
Next, we have Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan. The Freddy star looked charmingly dashing in denim jacket with matching jeans.
3. Bobby Deol
James Cameron and his Avatar 2 have the support and blessings of Baba Nirala aka Bobby Deol. The Aashram star looked dapper in white tee.
4. Varun Dhawan
The Bhediya star Varun Dhawan is also an admirer of James Cameron, and he looked happy while attending the special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
5. Varun Sharma
After Dhawan, we have another Varun, who was present to enjoy his fanboy moment with Avatar 2. The Fukrey star Varun Sharma looked more than happy while posing for cameras.
6. Aditi Pohankar
She and Aashram star Aditi Pohankar also charmed the paps with her presence.
7. Aanand L Rai
Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai was also spotted attending the screening of the film.
8. R Balki, Madhur Bhandarkar and Goldie Behl
We end our list with three filmmakers, R Balki, Goldie Behl, and Madhur Bhandarkar. These three were elated to witness the magic of James Cameron on the big screen. Avatar: The Way of Water will hit cinemas on December 16.