Infinix Inbook X2 Slim launching in India on May 26, to be priced at around Rs 30,000

Infinix Inbook X2 Slim

Infinix is planning to introduce the Inbook X2 Slim to the Indian market on 26th May and it will be priced at Rs 30,000. Infinix has received an excellent response for its Inbook X1 Slim laptops among students, and the leaked specifications of the X2 Slim are anticipated to further strengthen the company's commitment to providing affordable yet sleek and high-performing devices.

The upcoming laptop is anticipated to come in 4 vibrant colors and sport an ultra-thin (14.8 mm) and ultra-light (1.24 kg) AL alloy-metal design with thin bezels (4.7 mm). At a budget price, the laptop is said to deliver an immersive viewing experience with a 300-NITS super bright IPS FHD display and 100% sRGB color gamut.

Unknown sources also reveal that the laptop will feature a 50Wh all-day long battery with 65W Type-C fast charging and NVMe PCIE 3.0 SSD in three options- i3 (8GB + 256/512 GB), i5 (16 GB + 512 GB/1 TB) and i7 (16 GB + 512 GB/1 TB) to handle daily tasks of students easily.

Other features like two-layer stereo speakers, Icestorm 1.0 cooling system, a dual-star light camera and a backlit keyboard are expected to position the laptop as a great buy for students in the performance-centric and affordable price category.