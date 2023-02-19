Search icon
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young

Inder Kumar, Sidharth Shukla, Jiah Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Bharti and others celebs who died at a young age.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 19, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

Tollywood actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on Saturday at the age of 29. He collapsed during a padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh and was admitted at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences on January 27. He was 39 and would have turned a year older four days later.

Here are some other actors who died too early:

1. Inder Kumar

Inder Kumar
1/8

Inder Kumar's death at the age of 44 after he suffered cardiac arrest shocked his fans and friends in the film fraternity in July 2017.

2. Jia Khan

Jia Khan
2/8

The pretty Bollywood actress, who had shared screenspace with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, ended her life due to problems in her love life. A six-page long suicide note was found from her apartment where she accepted being in a relationship with Sooraj Pacholi. She was also worried about her Bollywood career which wasn't going anywhere. 

3. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla
3/8

Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack at the age of 40. He was an Indian actor, host, and model who appeared in Hindi films and television shows. His parts in Broken But Beautiful 3, Balika Vadhu, and Dil Se Dil Tak were well-known. He was the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 reality show.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput
4/8

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020 at the age of 34. His death was earlier being probed as a murder but was later ruled a suicide by central agencies and medical experts.

5. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna
5/8

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on Saturday, February night, at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

6. Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma
6/8

The 20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the makeup room of her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan on the sets of their show Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul in Vashi, Mumbai on December 24.

7. Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti
7/8

The Deewana actress was only 19 when she breathed her last. Couple of months after her marriage to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Divya Bharti had fallen off her fifth-floor apartment on April 5th, 1993 midnight. She was at the top of her career when she met with her untimely death. 

8. Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee
8/8

Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for her portrayal of Anandi in the popular serial Balika Vadhu, was found dead at her suburban residence under mysterious circumstances at the age of 24. 

