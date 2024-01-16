Akash Ambani gives a ride to Ranbir Kapoor in his Rs 4 crore Lamborghini, watch video

Lamborghini Urus SUV worth over Rs 4 crore is one of the favourite cars of Akash Ambani and he is often spotted driving the supercar around Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of more than Rs 887677 crore, as per Forbes. The billionaire and his family own few of the most expensive things in India. Residing in Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and his kids Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani own a range of super expensive cars in which they are often seen travelling around. Although the members of the Ambani family are often chauffeur driven with a huge convoy of security vehicles, in a rare moment, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani was seen driving an expensive Lamborghini with Animal movie star Ranbir Kapoor in the passenger seat. For those who are unaware, Lamborghini Urus SUV worth over Rs 4 crore is one of the favourite cars of Akash Ambani and he is often spotted driving the supercar around Mumbai. He even brought his newborn daughter home in the same car.

The Lamborghini Urus is just a small part of the Ambani family convoy that also includes Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Maybach S580 and a range of expensive cars. Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani prefer to travel in Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV or Lamborghini Urus, while Mukesh Ambani travels in a bomb-proof Mercedes-Benz sedan.



Akash Ambani and his family and close friends with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The members of the two popular families can be spotted together on various occasions. Surprisingly, Isha Ambani and Alia Bhatt are also business associates as Reliance Retail acquired Alia Bhatt’s Children wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in a massive deal last year.