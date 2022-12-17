Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur

For Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur, wedding bells are expected to ring in February of the the next year. The couple, who announced their engagement in 2021, has set the wedding date for February 27, 2023. Beginning on February 25, the pre-wedding rituals for Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar will take place.

In Bandra, Mumbai, the hard-throwing all-arounder will wed Mittali Parulkar, with whom he got engaged in November 2021. Here's everything about Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur's fiancee Mittali Parulkar.