Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur

Here's everything about Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur's fiancee Mittali Parulkar.
For Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur, wedding bells are expected to ring in February of the the next year. The couple, who announced their engagement in 2021, has set the wedding date for February 27, 2023. Beginning on February 25, the pre-wedding rituals for Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar will take place.
In Bandra, Mumbai, the hard-throwing all-arounder will wed Mittali Parulkar, with whom he got engaged in November 2021. Here's everything about Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur's fiancee Mittali Parulkar.
1. Who is Mittali Parulkar?
Kolhapur, Maharashtra, is where Mittali was born. She is the founder of the venture known as "All the Jazz - Luxury Bakers," a prominent bakery brand that sells exquisite treats from around the world.
Mittali Parulkar started her own bakery business in February 2020, and she has been in charge of both the bakery and its website ever since. At All the Jazz - Luxury Bakers, she deals in the sale of numerous varieties of cakes, cookies, bread, buns, etc., and she is successful in doing so.
Photo: Instagram
2. Mittali Parulkar: Career and education
Former secretary turned entrepreneur Mittali Parulkar also did modelling. She began her career as an intern at JSW Company in May 2015 after graduating in 2014 from Mithibhai College.
JSW is a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate in India. She began working for Blue Star Diamonds as a company secretary in October 2017 and remained there for one year, until October 2018.
In May 2019, Mittali Parulkar began a position as a company secretary at Chetak Enterprises Limited, where she remained through May 2020. She also gave modelling a shot, but it didn't turn out too well for her. Right now, she is working with her own start-up.
Photo: Instagram
3. When did Mittali and Shardul first meet?
Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkan got engaged in November of last year after dating for a long time. At the Bnadra Kurla complex of the Mumbai Cricket Association, the wedding ceremony was held. About 75 people, including the couple's close friends and family, were present at the engagement ceremony.
Malti Chahar, the younger sister of the cricketers Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar, posed for numerous pictures with the soon-to-be-wed couple. Rohit Sharma, an Indian batter, also attended the event.
Photo: Instagram
4. When is the wedding?
The couple will reportedly have about 250 guests at their holy wedding celebration. The wedding will take place in Karjat, a city close to Mumbai. The soon-to-be bride also disclosed that they had originally considered having their wedding in Goa as a destination wedding but had changed their minds due to logistical challenges.
Photo: Instagram