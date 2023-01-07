Stunning photos of Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant

Here is everything you need to know about Radhika Merchant, who will soon wed Anant Ambani and become Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law.
In December, Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced his engagement to Radhika Merchant. At the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, the couple participated in a traditional roka ceremony.
1. Radhika Merchant got engaged with Anant Ambani
The CEO of a pharma manufacturing firm and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. Parimal Nathwani, director of corporate affairs at Reliance Industries Limited, congratulated the couple on Twitter.
The Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, hosted the roka ceremony. At his Mumbai home Antilia, Mukesh Ambani hosted a huge engagement celebration. The list of celebrities was headed by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji.
2. Radhika Merchant: Education
Radhika received her education at some of Mumbai's top institutions, including BD Somani International School, École Mondiale World School, The Cathedral and John Connon School, and where she earned her International Baccalaureate diploma. She then continued her studies of political science at New York University, where she received her degree in 2017.
3. Radhika Merchant's career after moving back to India
After finishing her studies, Radhika moved back to India and started working as an intern for consulting companies like India First Organization and Desai & Diwanji. Later, she worked as a junior sales manager for Mumbai-based real estate firm Isprava.
Radhika has studied Bharatanatyam for eight years at the Shree Nibha Arts dance academy in Mumbai under the direction of Guru Bhavana Thakar in addition to her career in business.
4. Other skills and hobbies
She gave a performance at an Arangetram ceremony in May 2022. In her spare time, Radhika loves to read, go swimming, and hike. She is also very passionate about animal welfare. Radhika is serving as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.
5. Anant and Radhika have known each other since childhood
Anant and Radhika have been together for a while, and about to begin a new chapter of their life with marriage, which will take place in the coming months. As Radhika and Anant begin their journey of union, both families ask for everyone's blessings and well wishes.
(Images source: Instagram/@radhikamerchant_)