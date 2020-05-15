PM Modi meets with Bill gates via videoconferencing, discusses global response towards COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with American software developer and philanthropist Bill Gates via video conference to discuss the global response to coronavirus, and the importance of coordination and scientific innovation to beat the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained to Bill Gates India's approach to fight the pandemic. He said that 'public engagement through appropriate messaging' has helped with acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and respecting lockdown provisions.

He also highlighted the developmental initiatives taken by the government amidst the pandemic necessitated lockdown. He highlighted the measures taken like-expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last-mile delivery of health services, popularising cleanliness and hygiene through the Swachh Bharat Mission, drawing upon India’s Ayurvedic wisdom to enhance people’s immunity, etc.

Modi also appreciated health-related work being done by Gates Foundation not only in India but also in many other parts of the world, including for coordinating the global response to COVID-19.

"Some of the ideas that the dignitaries explored in this context included drawing upon India’s unique model of last-mile health service delivery in rural areas, dissemination of the effective contact-tracing mobile app developed by Government of India, and above all by leveraging India’s massive pharmaceutical capacity to scale-up the production of vaccines and therapeutics upon their discovery. They agreed that given India’s willingness and capacity to contribute to global efforts, particularly for benefit of fellow developing countries, it was important for India to be included in the ongoing global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic," a press release issued by Prime Minister's office.

"Thank you for the conversation & partnership, PM Narendra Modi. Combating the pandemic requires global collaboration. India’s role is key as the world works to minimize social & economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all," Bill gates said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the coronavirus crisis, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has commended the government's "proactive measures" such as lockdown and expansion of focused testing in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the philanthropist billionaire said he was glad that the Indian government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the "Aarogya Setu" app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.