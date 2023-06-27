Prithviraj Sukumaran accident: Actor gives health update after keyhole surgery, says 'promise to fight through the pain'

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently got injured while performing stunts for his upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. The actor suffered injuries on his leg and had to undergo keyhole surgery.

On Tuesday, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram and gave an update about his health. He wrote, “Hello! So yes... I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for Vilayath Buddha. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed a key hole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months.”

He added, “Will try my best to use that time constructively and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action ASAP. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love.”

Talking about his film Vilayath Buddha, it is being directed by filmmaker Jayan Nambiar. Earlier, Nambiar has assisted late director Sachy in the 2020 thriller, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie is a cinematic adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel of the same name. Financed by Sandip Senan, and Anish M. Thomas, the flick will see Anu Mohan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Tejeenthan Arunasalam, and Shammi Thilakan playing key characters.

Apart from Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also working on Aadujeevitham. It’s one of the most ambitious dramas of the actor's career and is inspired by Benyamin's best-seller novel of the same name.

Blessy has directed the flick starring Najeeb Muhammad, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Ibrahim Khadiri as leads. Amala Paul, Robin Das, Shobha Mohan, Rik Aby, Nazer Karutheni, and Akef Najem form the ancillary cast.

Over and above this, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood venture, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He has been roped in as the lead antagonist, Kabir, in the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead characters.

Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly-awaited sequel, L2: Empuraan, is also likely to go on the floors shortly. He will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mohanlal in the second installment of the 2019 action thriller, Lucifer.