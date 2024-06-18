Meet woman, whose father owns Rs 27750 crore team, she works for...

Anjali Ranadive is a well-known name. She has been a singer and songwriter. The 30-year-old is the daughter of Indian-American businessman Vivek Ranadive, the man who owns the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Sacramento Kings. The team has a value of USD 3.33 billion (around Rs 27750 crore today) as of October 2023, Forbes reported.

Anjali seemingly shifted her focus from pop music to basketball and now on her non-profit organization. Anjali stepped down from her General Manager position of the Stockton Kings in January this year. She took the move to pursue a doctoral degree and to focus on her nonprofit wolf-dog sanctuary, Jaws and Paws, which she founded to spread awareness for the conservation of sharks, polar bears, and tigers.

She holds a marine science degree from UC Berkeley. Anjali was named assistant general manager in Stockton in May 2022. She was later promoted to general manager in June 2023. He garnered a lot of attention through her presence at the 2023 NBA Playoffs earlier that year. Anjali was the Sacramento Kings’ social responsibility coordinator.

She is actively present on social media and shares pictures from her life. She has 167K followers on Instagram. Anjali has also gone by the names Anjali World and Nani. She wrote and released her first single 'We Turn Up' in April 2014. Her second single was called 'Nobody' and featured Tyga and Sage the Gemini.

