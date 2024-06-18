Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Captain GR Gopinath, inspired Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, served in Indian Army, founded India's first low-cost airline

Meet woman, whose father owns Rs 27750 crore team, she works for...

FIFA’s MS Dhoni-inspired post for Cristiano Ronaldo goes viral

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

USA vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet woman, whose father owns Rs 27750 crore team, she works for...

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

Which state has the most stray dogs?

Dresses worn by Nita Ambani, Isha, Shloka, Radhika during pre-wedding bash

 7 superfoods that are natural blood purifier

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

Meet Captain GR Gopinath, inspired Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, served in Indian Army, founded India's first low-cost airline

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York, details inside

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, whose father owns Rs 27750 crore team, she works for...

She holds a marine science degree from UC Berkeley in the US.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 08:18 PM IST

Meet woman, whose father owns Rs 27750 crore team, she works for...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anjali Ranadive is a well-known name. She has been a singer and songwriter. The 30-year-old is the daughter of Indian-American businessman Vivek Ranadive, the man who owns the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Sacramento Kings. The team has a value of USD 3.33 billion (around Rs 27750 crore today) as of October 2023, Forbes reported.

Anjali seemingly shifted her focus from pop music to basketball and now on her non-profit organization. Anjali stepped down from her General Manager position of the Stockton Kings in January this year. She took the move to pursue a doctoral degree and to focus on her nonprofit wolf-dog sanctuary, Jaws and Paws, which she founded to spread awareness for the conservation of sharks, polar bears, and tigers. 

She holds a marine science degree from UC Berkeley. Anjali was named assistant general manager in Stockton in May 2022. She was later promoted to general manager in June 2023. He garnered a lot of attention through her presence at the 2023 NBA Playoffs earlier that year. Anjali was the Sacramento Kings’ social responsibility coordinator.

She is actively present on social media and shares pictures from her life. She has 167K followers on Instagram. Anjali has also gone by the names Anjali World and Nani. She wrote and released her first single 'We Turn Up' in April 2014. Her second single was called 'Nobody' and featured Tyga and Sage the Gemini.

READ | Meet woman who built Rs 5480 crore company, sold it after 5 years to become...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet mehendi artist whose clients include Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, she charges Rs...

Odisha: Curfew imposed in Balasore after clashes, internet services suspended

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah explosion, IDF confirms

Delhi-NCR weather: Heatwave conditions continue in north India, likely to become less intense from...

This actor did films to repay father's loans, became superstar with one film, quit Bollywood at peak when wife said...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement