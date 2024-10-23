YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Malik often captures spotlight due to his polygamous marriage with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, sparking outrage on social media.

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Malik often captures spotlight due to his polygamous marriage with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, sparking outrage on social media. Recently, both wives came together to celebrate Karwa Chauth for their husband.

A video, posted by Armaan Malik on his Instagram handle, featured both of his wives moonsighting and celebrating Karwa Chauth. Dressed in red attire, the trio was seen immersed in the festivities of Karwa Chauth.

"My family, my life", posted Kritika Malik as she was seen performing an 'aarti' of her husband. Meanwhile, what captured the attention of netizens was that they were performing the 'Puja' with their footwears on.

Several netizens have taken to Instagram and criticised the Maliks for the same.

"Mazaak bana rakha hai, agar reel hi bana rahe toh chappal toh nikal do", a user wrote.

"Pairon mein juti pehan kar jal nahi chadhate", another user wrote.

A third joined, "As per Hindu rituals, Pujas are not performed with footwears on. Don't forget this for the sake of reels".