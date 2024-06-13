Meet only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, gave more hits than all three combined, still cut fees by 90% in...

This actor gave 35 hit films in a 11-year period, beating all the three Khans at the box office

Over the last thirty years, the three Khans have been the biggest box office draws in Bollywood. Together, the three actors have largely dominated the box office and given the year’s biggest hits more often than not. Such was their domination in the 90s and 2000s that any successful star was labelled the ‘fourth Khan’. But as the first decade of 2000s came to a close, one actor leapt past this triumvirate and was crowned the reigning king of Bollywood.

The only actor who beat the Khans at the box office

Akshay Kumar was, hands down, the most bankable star in India from 2008-19. The actor delivered more hits and earned more money at the box office than any other lead actor in India during that time. In the 90s, Akshay had been just behind Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir as they rewrote box office records. But in the 2000s, he first drew level with them and then moved past. From 2008-19, his films earned over Rs 6000 crore worldwide. In comparison, Shah Rukh’s films earned Rs 3200 crore in this duration, while both Aamir and Salman were around Rs 5000 crore each.

But more than the money earned, Akshay’s domination showed in his prolific nature of hits. During this time, Akshay starred in 35 hit films, giving an average of 3 hits per year. In comparison, the three Khans combined had 30 hits in this period, with Salman accounting for 15 of those himself.

Why Akshay had to reduce his fees by 90%

After the pandemic hit, Akshay hit a rough patch at the box office, delivering seven flops between 2021 and 2024. However, his star status was salvaged by two big hits – OMG 2 and Sooryavanshi. This meant that he was still a box office draw, evident by the fact that he has almost a dozen films lined up for release. According to industry sources, Akshay charges Rs 60-80 crore per film. But for his upcoming Telugu film Kannappa, the actor is reportedly charging just Rs 6 crore. This drop of 90% is because Akshay is not the lead in the film but only has a cameo.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects

Apart from Kanappa, Akshay has nine other films lined up for release in the next two years, starting with Sarfira in July 2024. He will be then seen in a cameo in Singham Again, followed by lead roles in Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle, and Khel Khel Mein, all releasing in 2024. In 2025, Akshay will be seen in Jolly LLB 3, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3, and make his debut in Marathi cinema with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

