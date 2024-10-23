Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 85 seats each.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has released the first list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party has fielded Aaditya Thackeray from Worli, his current constituency in central Mumbai. Polling in the state will be held on November 20.

Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city. The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor. Check the complete list below:

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणूक २०२४



शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षाची अधिकृत उमेदवारांची पहिली यादी. pic.twitter.com/QAJ01ce7ds — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, said, "We've decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and on remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by tomorrow they will be cleared. We are contesting the elections as Maha Vikas Aghadi and we will form the government."

