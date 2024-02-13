Twitter
Google Meet rolls out ‘companion mode’ on Android, iOS devices

Akshay Kumar announces title of Soorarai Pottru remake, drops first look, film to release on this date

BCCI unhappy with players' Ranji Trophy snub, imposes ultimatum for participation

Meta testing X-like ‘trending topics’ feature on Threads

Meet man, sold his Rs 750 crore company to one of Mumbai's richest man, his net worth is Rs…

Akshay Kumar announces title of Soorarai Pottru remake, drops first look, film to release on this date

Akshay Kumar dropped the first look video of the Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya and announced its title.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 02:47 PM IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, revealed the title and release date of the Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi remake is named Sarfira, and Akshay Kumar is set to take on the role originally played by Suriya.

In the teaser unveiled by the filmmakers, Akshay Kumar is riding a motorcycle with a daring attitude. He captioned the video, "Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024."

The teaser was also shared by Suriya, the original film's lead actor and one of the producers of the Hindi remake. Fans expressed mixed opinions in the comments, with some excited to see Akshay in the movie, while others believed that certain blockbusters should not be remade.

Sarfira, remake of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, will include a special appearance by Suriya, the original film's lead actor. Both Akshay Kumar and Suriya shared a picture during the shoot, revealing the collaboration.

Initially set for a September 2023 release, the film's teaser has been unveiled, featuring Akshay Kumar showcasing a carefree attitude as he joyfully rides a motorcycle. Fans expressed diverse opinions on the remake, with some eagerly anticipating Akshay's role, while others questioned the necessity of remaking a successful film.

