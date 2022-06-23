US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who recently visited Pakistan, moves anti-India resolution in House

File photo

United States Congresswomen Ilhan Omar has sparked a controversy in India once again through the latest resolution she moved in the House of Representatives. The Congresswoman, who is known to be pro-Pakistan, has reportedly moved an anti-India resolution in the House.

Ilhan Omar, who has been at the brunt of many controversies in India, introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives calling for the State Department to declare India an egregious violator of religious freedom.

Omar, who is a Democratic member of the House of Representatives known to be a sympathizer of Pakistan, is the lead on the resolution that has been co-sponsored by Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Jim McGovern, and Juan Vargas, all Democrats.

Noth Omar and Taib, who are the first Muslim American Congresswomen, have often tried to tend focus on the Muslim community across the world and the challenges faced by them. Thus, Omar moved the non-binding resolution in the House, raising concern about the instances of religious violence in India.

"The Indian government must be held responsible for human rights violations against religious and cultural minorities," Omar said.

"In recent years, the Indian government has been escalating repressive policies against Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Dalits. It is past time for the State Department to acknowledge the reality of the situation in India and formally designate India as a Country of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act," she added, as per IANS reports.

Earlier, Omar has attracted a lot of criticism from India for being critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government, and many of its key policies. She has also raised concern over the Centre’s call to revoke the special constitutional status of Kashmir.

India also responded sharply to Ilhan Omar’s visit to Pakistan as a guest of their government, accusing her of practicing “narrow-minded” politics and violating the territorial integrity of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said, “If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable."

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Germany accuses Russia of 'economic attack', triggers gas alarm stage