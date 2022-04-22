India slams US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s visit to PoK, calls it ‘narrow-minded politics’

Photo - PTI

After the recent visit of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), India came forwards and condemned her move to do so, saying that she is practicing “narrow-minded politics” which violated the “territorial integrity” of India.

The conflict surrounding Jammu and Kashmir has always been a point of tension between India and Pakistan, and Omar’s visit to the area prompted the Centre to condemn her decision to visit the area during her visit to Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have noted that US Representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.”

The spokesperson further added, “If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. This is condemnable.”

The United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan, starting from April 20 to April 24. During her time in the country, she decided to visit PoK, and also meet with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The release from the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office stated that Omar is set to visit Lahore and "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" to have a greater understanding of Pakistan's cultural, social, political, and economic potential.

While talking to reporters, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he raised the Jammu and Kashmir conflict with Omar, and laid out the importance of a peaceful resolution to the issue with neighbouring country India, according to the news agency PTI.

This comes soon after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was ousted by the national assembly through a no-confidence vote against him, after which opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was elected the Prime Minister of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

