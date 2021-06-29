Woman and her friend thrown out of bar for wearing 'inappropriate' tops

A 20-year-old woman and her friend were left humiliated after being kicked out of a Wetherspoon pub in the UK for wearing an inappropriate top. Furious Mollie Wood claims that she was told by a male manager, "she would not be served because her cleavage showing was equal to a man being shirtless".

Mollie Wood who is a tech worker, along with her friend Amy Wood, were wearing black halter crop tops, ankle-length skirts, and trainers on Sunday when they went out.

After watching England beat Croatia 1-0 in the Three Lions' opening Euro 2020 match-up, both the girls walked into the pub. After being allowed in, Mollie said, "she and Amy were refused service by a male bar boss."

Also read Woman falls off chair during office video call with CEO, video goes VIRAL

Mollie, who lives in Reading, said, "We got halfway walking through the pub when a male manager shouted for us to stop." She claimed that the manager said, "You can't come in here, you're dressed really inappropriately and it isn't suitable. You can't be wearing a top like that," Dail Mail reported.

When she questioned him as to why her clothes were inappropriate, he told her, "It was 'because that's like a man being topless and we've been kicking topless men out all day."

The young woman shared this incident on TikTok. Mollie narrated how she and her friend were let in by the female bouncer before heading out to the garden. They were then stopped by a male bar manager, who refused them service.

Mollie also said that she had been served in the same pub earlier that week, wearing the same top.

After calming down, they both decided to go back and complain about the way they had been treated. Mollie also asked the female bouncer why she let them in if they were dressed so inappropriately, but didn't get a straight answer.

Meanwhile, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said, "Two female customers visited the Back of Beyond pub in Reading on Sunday evening at approximately 7:40 pm. Shortly after entering, the customers were politely asked to leave the pub as, on consideration by the pub's management team, their dress was not, in this particular case, in accordance with the company's guidance to pubs on appropriate customer dress. What may be considered appropriate dress is invariably a matter of individual judgment and whilst no offence was intended to the two customers by the request to leave the pub, we support the approach of the pub's management team in this instance."