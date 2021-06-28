Woman falls off chair during office video call with CEO, video goes VIRAL

Internet is full of funny videos related to work-from-home blunders and the latest video which has now gone viral on social media is of a woman whose chair broke down during a video call with CEO and she fell down while talking to her boss.

The woman named Charlotte Kozinets works as a sales associate at a furniture company in the US. Kozinets was busy in a meeting with her colleagues including the CEO when her chair broke and she fell down. The whole incident happened in front of everyone and Kozinets' peers started laughing after looking at her spectacular fall.

Kozinets, however, regained her composure and started laughing herself too. Kozinets then asked her colleagues if the call was being recorded and then one of them responded, “I desperately hope so… yeah, it's recorded”. Kozinets then decided to switch off her camera and went looking for another chair but she forgot to mute the mic and her amusing reactions were recorded and her colleagues started laughing after hearing her reactions.

Kozinets later shared the clip on her Instagram handle and it went viral within no time. The clip has received over 1 lakh likes so far and several comments. One of the users said, “I literally cannot stop laughing,” The second one wrote, “Bookmarked this so I can watch it forever”. Another added, “I’m so happy you posted this.. when I’m having a bad day I’m coming back to this.” “Hahahahahah lmaoo this is gold!! Makes me miss yewwww,” read one of the comments.

Kozinets to Mirror that the incident happened during their Sales Sync Meeting. “After the initial fall, I was honestly just hoping my team didn’t see my entire body flailing in the wind. What you didn’t see is that I ended up with my legs in the air, resulting in a pretty gnarly bruised bottom,” she said.